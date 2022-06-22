TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash temporarily knocked out power to a traffic light at an intersection in Topeka, on Wednesday.

According to a City of Topeka spokesperson, a crash at SE 10th Street and SE Madison Street caused the power to go out with a traffic light located there. Temporary stop signs were put out until power is restored.

A 27 News reporter has said that the traffic light is working again due to a portable generator. All signs of the car crash that reportedly knocked out the power has been cleared from the area.

A member of Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch confirmed that a traffic light reportedly lost power at that intersection.