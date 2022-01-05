Car crashes, becomes upside-down in creek bed

A car crashed around noon on Wednesday and landed upside-down in a creek bed. (Photo courtesy of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash on Wednesday ended with the vehicle upside-down in a creek-bed, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

First reported to the SCSO’s Facebook account, shortly after noon on Jan. 5 people began dialing 911 in regards to a vehicle that had gone off the road near SE 53rd St. and SE Ratner Rd. The car was flipped over and lying upside-down in a creek bed with the driver still inside.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was able to walk away from the accident. She was wearing her seat belt.

