EMPORIA (KSNT) – First responders are searching for possible victims after a car crashed into the Cottonwood River in Emporia, according to Lyon County Dispatch.

They say the crash occurred near Road 150 and Road J. One person is currently in the hospital at Newman Regional Health. A dive team is on its way to find more victims.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this with more information as it becomes available.