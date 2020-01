TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car crashed into a home in downtown Topeka Friday night.

According to Topeka Police, the driver hit a parked car before crashing into the home shortly after 11 p.m.

There was no vehicular pursuit in the incident. Officers chased the suspect after he ran from officers.

Topeka Police say no one was injured in the accident.

The driver is now in custody.