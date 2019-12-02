Car crashes into pole in downtown Topeka, causes power outage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 60 people are without power early Monday evening after a car crashed into a pole.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near Southwest 12th & Southwest Lincoln Streets.

As of 5:05 p.m., about 60 people are without power. Evergy estimates power will be restored by 6:30 p.m.

Evergy Outage map as of 5:05 p.m.

The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library said the outage is affecting the building and people should not come to the library until power is restored.

KSNT News is working to gather more information about this crash.