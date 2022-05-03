EMPORIA (KSNT) – A car crashed into a school bus on Tuesday in Emporia, leaving one person with minor injuries.

According to the Emporia Police Department, officers responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident just before 4 p.m. at 6th Avenue and Stratford Drive. Upon arrival, they found a school bus and a car had crashed in the intersection.

The bus was traveling northbound on Stratford. After coming to a complete stop at the stop sign, the bus driver pulled out into the intersection, failing to yield to an eastbound passenger car.

The bus had 21 students on board along with the driver. None of the bus occupants was injured, according to the police, and the parents were notified of the accident.

The car’s driver was suffered minor injures and was taken to a nearby hospital. Her current condition is unknown.