LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department says one person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a local business.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. on Friday the driver of an SUV crashed into the Big Mill restaurant at 9th and Mississippi streets. That driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Two customers were also hurt and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

LKPD says 9th Street from Indiana to Mississippi streets is expected to be closed for several hours while LKPD’s Accident Unit investigates.

Investigators with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical determined the building is no longer structurally sound. People are advised to avoid the area.