OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a car crash involving a tractor near the Osage and Shawnee County line.

Emergency workers are clearing the remains of a wreck on U.S. 75 Highway in the southbound lanes. Two people received injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Simone.

Simone said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. when a sedan rear-ended a tractor. The road is currently open to traffic.