Car dealer, family man Dick Edwards passed away over the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - After building a car dealership and family legacy in Manhattan over the past few decades, Dick Edwards died Sunday.

The 83-year-old wore many hats over the course of his lifetime, from serving his country as a member of the U.S Army, to raising a family and building a career selling cars that lasted for decades.

Edwards began selling cars at the Augusta Ford Dealership in 1963 and continued his career at Dick Edwards Ford until his very last day.

He sold his dealership within the past few years and it is now known as Flint Hills Auto.

His wife, daughters, and grandchildren carry on his legacy and his celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan. A private inurnment will be held on a later date.