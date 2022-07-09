TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a possible hostage situation on Tuesday.
At 6:30 p.m. on July 5, TPD officers responded to the call. While officers were in route, dispatch received several calls that a mobile home trailer in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court had been struck by a vehicle.
Upon investigation, Jayden Robert Evans, 20, of Topeka was taken into custody and transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Child Endangerment
- Criminal Threat
- Felony Criminal Damage to Property
According to TPD, there was no hostage situation. Minor injuries were reported at the scene.