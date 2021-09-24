Car rolls and lands on its roof fleeing Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Three adults are in custody this morning after running from a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy.

On Friday, Sept. 24 just before 2:30 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of SE 19th St and SE Hudson Boulevard for a traffic violation on a 2004 Ford Escape pulling a double axel trailer.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop and the deputy pursued the driver.

The Ford traveled east on SE 21st, north on SE Rice Road, east on SE Cyprus Drive, south on SE Croco Road, then west on SE 45th until the driver lost control approaching SE Berryton Road.

The Ford Escape rolled and ended up on its top.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver and two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

All three suspects were apprehended after a short foot chase.

The driver, Cody J. Peavler (27) of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections with the following charges:

Felony Flee and Elude

Felony Interference with LEO

Reckless Driving

Traffic Violations

Registration Violations

No Insurance

A passenger, Chelsea A. Peavler (29) of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections with the following charges:

Felony Interference with LEO

Felony Theft

Felony Warrant out of Shawnee County

Another passenger, Brantin A. Beeton (27) of Topeka, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Beeton has felony warrants out of Shawnee County for aggravated fail to appear and possession of opiates.

Other charges are pending for Beeton.