TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first local car meet and greet of the year took place in Southwest Topeka. From 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 5, “Cars and Coffee” showcased dozens of vehicles owned by local Kansas residents.

The creator of the event, Brandon Bell, said the event wasn’t only for showcasing cars, but also giving the community a chance to meet other “car lovers.”

“People I’ve never met before and, ya know, I’ve seen them post on Facebook of their car, but don’t know them,” Bell said. “Seeing them in person and learning what they’ve got going with their car and who they are and what their into.”

Bell and other car enthusiasts hosts events like this often, including nighttime cruises every Saturday night. For more information on the groups events, you can visit their Facebook page here.