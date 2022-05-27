TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car rolled into a creek in southeast Topeka on Friday.

The Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Fire Department are both on the scene of SE 37th Street and SE Evans where a car has, for unknown reasons, fallen into a nearby creek. The call for this incident came in at 2:07 p.m. according to Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch.

It is not known at this time if the driver or other occupants of the vehicle suffered any injuries. 27 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.