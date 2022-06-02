GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A car with four teenage girls crashed during a police chase in Geary County according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday.

A KHP crash log indicates that a Pontiac Grand AM was being pursued by law enforcement at 12:56 p.m. on June 2 near mile marker 291 on Interstate 70 when it attempted to make a right turn onto Milford Lake Road. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the east ditch.

None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. However, only one passenger sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

27 News has reached out to the KHP for more information on the incident and will update the article here when it becomes available.