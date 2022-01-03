Car goes airborne before rolling end-over-end on Kansas highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car-crash_1525817226625.jpg

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A car briefly went airborne during a crash on a Kansas highway in Riley County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound on K-177 near mile-marker 100.1 when it drove into the ditch and went airborne. The Hyundai traveled for about 100 feet in the air before coming back down and rolling end-over-end. It came to a rest on its side facing south.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old male, was left with serious injuries and taken to the Manhattan Medical Center. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm