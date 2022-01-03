Car goes airborne before rolling end-over-end on Kansas highway

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A car briefly went airborne during a crash on a Kansas highway in Riley County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound on K-177 near mile-marker 100.1 when it drove into the ditch and went airborne. The Hyundai traveled for about 100 feet in the air before coming back down and rolling end-over-end. It came to a rest on its side facing south.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old male, was left with serious injuries and taken to the Manhattan Medical Center. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.