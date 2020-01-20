Car rolls into house after crash in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police were asking people to avoid the area of Huntoon and Topeka after a car crash shut down the intersection late Sunday night.

A driver in a green Chevrolet Tahoe was heading east on Huntoon when they T-boned a silver car heading north on Topeka, according to Topeka police. The Tahoe then rolled over, crashing into a house on the corner.

Officers say it happened just before 11 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Topeka police.