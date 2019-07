TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around noon on Saturday a driver crashed into a median on a Topeka road.

Shawnee County dispatchers said that a driver lost control of their car near the intersection of Wanamaker and 29th Streets. The car rolled over a median on the road.

First responders initially requested an ambulance for the driver. However, the driver refused medical treatment.

Crews cleared the accident from the road.