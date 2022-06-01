BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents are being contacted by people who claim to be vehicle manufacturers offering a free trial of cars, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Scammers are offering to provide residents with a brand new vehicle free-of-charge for a 30-day trial. The catch is that people have to pay a destination fee before obtaining the car. The callers will then ask for bank information to receive payment.

The BCSO is advising people to immediately hang up on these callers and to not give out any information over the phone or internet. Since these scammers are highly trained, the BCSO encourages victims to not engage in their conversations.

If you think you have been affected by these scams, notify local law enforcement immediately. BCSO can be reached at (785) 742-7125.