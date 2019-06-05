Local News

Car, semi-truck crash blocking traffic on Wanamaker

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:04 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A crash between a car and semi-truck is blocking traffic on a major Topeka road Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 in the 1800 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road. There are no injuries reported according to dispatch. A fire crew is on scene and police are on the way.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

