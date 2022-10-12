One vehicle slammed into the front of a local optometry business in Topeka, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. (Photo by/Amy Jean Harrison)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vehicle rammed into the front entrance of an optometry business in West Topeka on Wednesday.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at Doctors Deutscher Rottinghaus Oxandale Optometry located in the 1100 block of SW Fairlawn Road. Dispatch said the scene was cleared within an hour.

Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told 27 News the driver of the vehicle had accidentally driven forward, causing damage to the doors of the building. No injuries were reported.