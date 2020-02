TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car drove into a building early Sunday morning according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Dispatch tells KSNT News the person missed the tollbooth traveling eastbound on I-70, and then struck a maintenance building.

The accident happened before 2:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing scene. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.