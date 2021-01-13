Carbondale man arrested after multi-county car chase

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Carbondale man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase Wednesday.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5 p.m., deputies and investigators were in the area of South Auburn Road & West 125th Street looking for a vehicle that was possibly involved in recent burglaries and thefts. That includes a fuel theft, garage burglary and vehicle burglary in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigator found a matching vehicle and tried to stop it, but the car kept going and a chase started.

Deputies from Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop the suspect as he drove into parts of southwest Shawnee County before coming back into Osage County.

The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran into a field in the 3700 block of West 125th Street. Law enforcement used a drone and K9 unit and eventually found him and took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Jeremiah L. Howey, 43, of Carbondale. He faces numerous charges.