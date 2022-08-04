CARBONDALE (KSNT) – Two people were taken into custody by the Carbondale Police Department during a domestic battery call on Monday.

According to the CPD, officers and Osage County EMS were sent to the 500 bock of North 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 1, on reports of domestic battery. Upon arrival, the officers contacted the victim who told them the suspect had left the scene. However, while officers were still on scene, the suspect returned and tried to enter the home.

One officer tried to stop the suspect from entering the home. A fight ensued as the suspect assaulted the officer. The suspect, Ashley RaeAnn Morris, 27, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and battery on a law enforcement officer. A second person at the home, Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, was also taken into custody on an outstanding Osage County warrant.

Morris and the officer that was assaulted were checked by EMS before the two suspects were taken to the Osage County Jail Facility.