TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many homeowners are still cleaning up fallen and injured trees on their property after storms moved through northeast Kansas this weekend.



The city of Topeka and many tree service companies are working quickly to clean up storm debris. However, it is important to remember the lasting effects storms can have on tree health.

Professionals recommend you check in on your tree’s stability frequently to catch rotting before future storms come through.

“This was a little dose of what can happen from spring storms,” Randy Wellnitz, Wellnitz Tree Care owner said. “And so I think this is a good reminder of the importance of proper tree maintenance, and making sure that you’re doing your part to try to ensure your trees are structurally sound.”

If you see significant damage with any of your trees, look for any signs of decay to avoid future damage. You should contact your local arborist or tree care service for help if you find yourself with lasting damage to your trees.