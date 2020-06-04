Carlos O’Kelly’s announces it’s permanently closing Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The district manager for Carlos O’Kelly’s said the last day for the Topeka location will be this Saturday.

Darren Schumacher said the City of Topeka has developed away from where the store is located, and it is hurting business.

“This was no longer a regional hub area in Topeka and as commerce began to move away from us, it became increasingly difficult to do business here,” Shumacher said.

Carlos O’Kelly’s has been at the Kansas Avenue location for 36 years and there. Around 50 people work at the restaurant.