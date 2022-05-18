TOPEKA (KSNT) – The carnival is heading to the capital city this week for a 10-day stay that you don’t want to miss.

Starting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m., the Evans United Shows Carnival will be open in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot. The carnival is inviting people of all ages to come and participate in the food and games until it closes on May 29. The full schedule for the carnival can be seen below:

Thursday, May 19 – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 20 – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, May 23 through to Friday, May 27 – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To buy tickets or armbands for the carnival and to see other relevant information, click here.