TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local hero was recognized for his service with a , being awarded with a Chevy Trailblazer.

Cars 4 Heroes helps veterans, active duty, first responders and their families with transportation. Tuesday, Former Marine Justin Burghart was honored by the organization at just the right time. Burghart applied for the program after a bad motorcycle wreck, and he’s been borrowing a vehicle to make ends meet ever since.

For the Purple Heart recipient, seeing support like this for veterans fills his heart fully.

“I’m always just such a big supporter of anything that helps vets,” Burghart said. “There’s a lot of us that just fall through the cracks. The amount of homeless vets, vets that are struggling and don’t have anybody to talk to. It’s a big deal. I’m so thankful that there’s companies like this out there, doing whatever they can to help.”

Cars 4 Heroes says they will continue awarding veterans with vehicles, at least one every month in Topeka.