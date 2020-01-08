Cars shot at, guns stolen in Valley Falls

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two vehicle burglaries early Wednesday morning in Valley Falls.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig said both happened between 4-5 a.m. He said someone stole a gun from an unlocked car. After that, a pickup truck had its windows shot out and a 9mm handgun was stolen from it. Windows from another vehicle were also shot out but nothing was stolen. All the crimes happened in Valley Falls.

Herrig reminds people to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables from them. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 863-2351.

