CASA Homes for the Holidays tour canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 33 annual CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour is canceled due to the increase of coronavirus numbers in Shawnee County.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 21-22. As coronavirus cases increase in the county, the decision was made to make sure the safety of homeowners, tour guests, volunteers and the community is a priority. Organizers are working out a way to share the decorated homes virtually. Current Patron Party ticketholders will still be able to pick up their Patron Party in a Box at the Topeka Country Club.

“This decision was not arrived at lightly. Homes for the Holidays is our biggest fundraiser and a beloved annual event for many,” said Jamie Dempewolf, executive director. “We can’t thank our designers, homeowners, and planning committee enough for the incredible work they’ve done this year.”

For questions, call the CASA of Shawnee County office at (785) 215-8282 or email info@shawneecocasa.org.