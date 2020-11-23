CASA of Shawnee County takes hit after canceling Homes for the Holidays, looking for new fundraisers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Shawnee County is taking a major hit after canceling its biggest fundraiser of the year, the 33rd Annual Homes for the Holidays.

The nonprofit organization is facing a $25,000 loss due to this and is now looking for other ways to raise money.

“Through everything we’ve learned in having to cancel this event is learning that we’re just going to have to do things a different way,” Executive Director Jamie Dempewolf said. “We’re still going to have to look for ways to raise funds, we’re still going to continue to do things to provide for our kiddos, and so it’s just going to be different.”

The Homes for the Holidays fundraiser brought in local interior designers who decorated volunteers’ homes, and people could tour them.

The money raised goes toward recruiting and training CASA’s volunteers, who advocate for local children going through the court or foster care system.

CASA is working on creating a virtual tour experience, and when they do it will be available on their website.