CASA’s Homes for the Holidays Home Tour kicks off Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A long-time holiday tradition is coming back to the Capital City. The 2019 CASA of Shawnee County “Homes for the Holidays” Home Tour starts on Friday.

This is the 32nd year for the beloved event. Four homes, expertly decorated by local designers, are taking part in the tour this year.

Last year the tour raised $60 thousand to help support the work CASA does with children in the Shawnee County court system.

“It costs approximately $1,500 to train one volunteer and every single volunteer that we train is a child that we can help,” said Terry Manies, executive director of CASA of Shawnee County.

The event kicks off with a Patron Party VIP Experience on Friday from 6 pm to 10 pm. The classic home tours will be on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Purchase Tickets online at CasaOfShawneeCounty.com or at these Topeka locations: Hy-Vee, Red Door Home Store, Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, The Linen Tree, Glory Days Pizza.