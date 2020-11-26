CASA’s Homes for the Holidays brings virtual tour after cancellation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After canceling in-person home tours, Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Shawnee County is offering a virtual tour Thursday for its fundraiser Homes for the Holidays.

The 33rd annual fundraiser featuring ornate Christmas decorations in local homes was previously scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22. Organizers called off the in-person tours because of rising coronavirus cases in Shawnee County.

Jamie Dempewolf, Executive Director of CASA of Shawnee County, introduced the idea of virtual tours in a Facebook video.

“This year, as everyone knows, has been very different,” Dempewolf said. “I do want to take the time to thank the community for their undying support in this tough situation as we had to make some really hard calls.”

Homes for the Holidays for 2020 is CASA’s largest fundraiser, and how the organization raises funds to better serve children in the area, according to Dempewolf.

“CASA serves children right here in our local community that are going through some of the toughest times in their lives,” Dempewolf said. “They’re all involved in the court system, in some way or another, most of them through no fault of their own… We really appreciate the community support. It’s more important now more than ever.”

Lori McNorton with Blooms on Boswell walks viewers through the decorated home of Tony and Judy Pleviak in the Facebook video.