Cat Association of Topeka keeping cats happy and healthy while waiting to be adopted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — For over 30 years, The Cat Association of Topeka has placed thousands of cats and kittens in loving new homes. It’s a no-kill shelter that takes in homeless cats.

“We provide a home for cats, stays or relinquished cats,” Retail Manager Diane Barnes said.

Right now adoptions are closed due to the coronavirus, but are set to open up soon.

So, while they wait for that time to come, most of the cats hang out with each other in their playrooms. Others like to roam the shelter’s retail store and greet customers, and some just prefer to take in the fresh air out on the “catio.”

“In the meantime, we’re still happy to answer any questions about the cats,” Barnes said. “We still post them on Petfinder and Adopt a Pet and post their picture and give little updates on Facebook.”

While adoptions are on hold for now, there are still ways you can support the Cat Association of Topeka’s mission.

“People can donate supplies,” Barnes said. “They can volunteer their time. We’re happy to have people come and help with the cleaning and feeding or with our fundraisers. Just any little thing they can do to help.”

For more information about the Cat Association of Topeka, click HERE.