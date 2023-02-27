MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police report that three vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen over the weekend in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department said an officer filed a report for a stolen catalytic converter on Friday, Feb. 24 around 2 p.m. from a vehicle in the 400 block of North 16th St. A 20-year-old man claimed that the catalytic converter on his car was cut off and stolen, resulting in an estimated loss of $830.

Another catalytic converter theft was reported to the RCPD on Friday, Feb. 24 around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. A 35-year-old man told police that the catalytic converter on his car was cut off and stolen at an estimated loss of $2,000.

A third catalytic converter theft was reported to the RCPD on Sunday, Feb. 26 around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Denison Ave. A 59-year-old man told police that the catalytic converter on his van was cut off and stolen at an estimated loss of $600.

If you have any information related to these thefts, you can call the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Calling crime stoppers will allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.