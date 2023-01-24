OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – A local police department reports that there have been several recent catalytic converter thefts and warns residents to keep an eye out for potential thieves.

The Osage City Police Department posted to social media that three reports of catalytic converter thefts have been received from Osage City residents. The police are asking local residents to report suspicious activity by calling 785-528-3131.

Fred Nech, the OCPD police chief, told 27 News that the thefts were reported within the last two days but are believed to have taken place over a period going back two weeks.

“Whoever is doing it is casing these vehicles,” Nech said. “They know what they’re looking at.”

Nech said that the thefts weren’t noticed immediately as the vehicles that were targeted are not used frequently.

“I think they’re choosing vehicles that sit and don’t move every single day and people wouldn’t even know that their catalytic converter has been stolen,” Nech said.

The thefts have been reported from different areas of the city in places where video surveillance was unable to capture what happened, according to Nech. These three reports of theft are the only to be reported so far this year.

The OCPD encourages residents to invest in a surveillance camera at their homes to catch thieves in the act or deter them as they will be on the lookout for a camera.

The City of Topeka recently approved of a new ordinance cracking down on the theft of catalytic converters modeled after a similar ordinance in the City of Wichita and made their first arrest under the ordinance last week. Simply possessing a catalytic converter without the proper documents will land you a misdemeanor citation in Topeka.