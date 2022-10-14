A special tournament will be held this weekend in memory of Josh Smith, a man who is missed by many in the angler community in the Midwest.

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler.

Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who looked up to and respected him.

“He was a very upstanding guy, didn’t have any enemies,” David Studebacker, proprietor of Catfish Chasers, said. “He’d help anybody he could, he was just a very great guy. Not only was he a great person, but he was a great fisherman as well.”

Studebacker is holding a special benefit tournament from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Milford Lake. It is in memory of Smith and to raise money for the family he left behind. He had nothing but praise for Smith, describing him as a “staple of Catfish Chasers” whose loss has been felt throughout the catfishing community in Kansas.

A total of 44 teams have signed up for the tournament, according to Craig Collings, another member of Catfish Chasers. They managed to raise around $14,000 through a raffle and auction on Friday night for different hunting and fishing packages and equipment. Half of that cash will go to Smith’s family while the other half will be used as prize money in the Saturday tournament.

“He was a super, super nice guy,” Collings said. “He was a good man for sure and is missed by everyone that knew him.”

The teams will be fishing for blue catfish with weigh-in at 3 p.m. The tournament is currently closed to any other teams wanting to sign up. If you want to learn more about Catfish Chasers, click here.