Caught on camera: Man wrangles stolen alligator with bare hands

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – New video shows a man rescuing a stolen alligator in Manhattan.

It was one of two gators stolen from Reptile World in Manhattan more than a month ago.

Hunter Cragg was working a construction job on Thursday afternoon when him and the rest of the crew saw the missing gator swimming in Wildcat Creek.

Cragg, and owner, Joe Wood tried luring in Beauregard the gator with a mouse, but when that didn’t work, Cragg decided to just jump in and wrangle it with his hands.

“It ended up squirming around a little bit and I grabbed it by its back legs and it thrashed around a little bit after that and once I finally got up to its mouth and closed it off and then picked him up, he was a lot more docile,” Cragg said.

He said the whole thing was quite the experience and that it felt good returning the gator back to its rightful owner.

The owner of Reptile World says they have upped the alligator security with multiple cameras back at the store so that no more of their gators will get stolen.