Caught on camera: Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office looking for car allegedly involved in burglaries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle they believe might be involved in multiple criminal damage reports from Sunday night.

Police believe a Chrysler Pacific was involved in several crimes including burglaries Sunday evening.

A tweet from @ShawneeSheriff shows a video that catches the alleged burglars on a Ring doorbell camera.

Authorities said the incidents happened in the northern part of the city and the county.

Anyone with information related to this may contact Detective Culver at 785-251-2796.

