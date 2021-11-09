Caught on camera: Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office looking for car allegedly involved in burglaries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle they believe might be involved in multiple criminal damage reports from Sunday night.

Police believe a Chrysler Pacific was involved in several crimes including burglaries Sunday evening.

A tweet from @ShawneeSheriff shows a video that catches the alleged burglars on a Ring doorbell camera.

Authorities said the incidents happened in the northern part of the city and the county.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance with a series of criminal damage cases over the weekend.



This vehicle, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica, was involved in multiple criminal damage reports and vehicle burglaries during the evening of 11/6/2021 pic.twitter.com/wVaEVYERbM — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) November 9, 2021

Anyone with information related to this may contact Detective Culver at 785-251-2796.