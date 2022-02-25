TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department has released the cause of a house fire that happened on Thursday night which caused $50,000 worth of damage.

The MFD’s investigation determined that ‘overloaded electrical circuits’ were responsible for the house fire on 2087 College View Rd. on the night of Feb. 24. Multiple space heaters were plugged in which caused the electrical system to overload.

Both occupants of the house were able to self-evacuate and suffered no injuries. The house suffered $10,000 loss to its contents and $40,000 to the structure.

The MFD released a list of tips for people to be reminded of to keep similar fire incidents involving space heaters from occurring: