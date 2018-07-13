Cause of early morning Topeka house fire that killed one person under investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - One person is dead after a house fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the house fire in south Topeka located at 2949 SW Burlingame Rd. just after 1:40 a.m.

When crews first arrived they reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

One victim was located within the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be $50,000.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

This is developing, KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.