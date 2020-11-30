Cause of fire at Atchison alcohol plant under investigation

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt in an explosion and fire at a northeast Kansas distilling plant that was fined earlier this year over a noxious cloud of fumes that sent dozens to the hospital in 2016.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the blast happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday at MGP Ingredients Inc., which is a supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches.

Picture from 2016 chemical spill

The cause has not been determined. Earlier this year, the company was fined $1 million for violating the federal Clean Air Act.