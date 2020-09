TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are looking into what sparked an early morning fire in East Topeka.

Firefighters said they went to 7th and Locust at approximately 3 a.m. for what they thought was a shed fire.

What they found was a pile of wood and other belongings in flames.

Crews reported that flames were high enough to damage phone lines.

The fire was reported by neighbors.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and an investigation is underway.