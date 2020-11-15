CDC recommends small gatherings, safety measures for Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As the holiday season approaches, people are beginning to holiday shop and make plans for Thanksgiving.

This year, the CDC is recommending that people celebrate in small gatherings in order to reduce the risk of getting the coronavirus.

“We’re just having some family over,” said Marcus Williams, a Topeka resident. “Just our parents and some immediate family.”

It’s also recommended to wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance when possible. Using single use utensils can also help prevent the spread of germs while enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.

When spending time at home, the CDC also said watching movies or sports is always a safe option to pass time.

“I don’t really have any plans. I might just stay home and watch football,” said Chelle Horst, another Topeka resident.

To view the rest of the Thanksgiving guidelines provided by the CDC, click here.