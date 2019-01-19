CDC: Widespread flu activity growing in Kansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Flu season is ramping up and with the start of the new year, Kansas is seeing widespread flu activity.

Dr. Vanessa Cook, a family medicine physician for Via Christi in Manhattan,says the next 2 to 4 weeks are peak flu season for our area.

"I think people are coming back to school and into work after breaks, so they're passing it from other regions of the country, and they are not staying home when they're sick," Cook said.

Alongside staying home, Cook reminded that it's still not too late to get your flu shot.

"The flu kills, so get your flu shots," Cook said. "We are still giving flu shots, and we've been giving them this week. The flu season can go until at least March or April. It takes about 3 weeks to become effective. So get your flu shot, you still have time. It reduces the risk that you are going to get the flu and if you do you have a lighter case of it."

A young boy in Manhattan came in last week, but Cook says his symptoms were milder.

"We have had a few cases including a small child last week, who had had his flu shot this year," Cook explained. "So I think his case is a little less [severe] than if he hadn't had his shot."

Cook described symptoms this year including: body aches, fever, difficulty breathing, but only limited coughing this time around.

"If we catch it early we can do Tamiflu," Cook said. "But if it's not started pretty immediately, it doesn't really help much. Wipe the handles down on the grocery cart, wash your hands, do not touch your face. Don't go where sick people are if you don't have to. And if you are feeling ill, please stay home."

Here's the latest flu statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

