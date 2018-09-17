Celebrating Hispanic heritage: a look at a Topeka neighborhood's rich history

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Oakland neighborhood is home to one of Topeka's most popular events, The Fiesta Mexicana. The week long event and has been going on for 85 years and celebrates the neighborhood's Mexican heritage.

It's a heritage that is displayed proudly throughout the neighborhood.

In the early 1900's, many Mexican workers looking to escape political turmoil and poverty after the Mexican Revolution came to the United States to work for the railroads.

The Santa Fe Railroad was a particularly popular destination for the workers as it was close to Kansas City, which also had a large Mexican community.

With the railroads bringing in more and more workers from Mexico and Texas, Topeka's "Little Mexico" was born.

Louis Torrez's father was one of them. While his father was working for the railroads, his family was back in Mexico.

"His boss at one time told him, when he was here working, He said, Mariano...I want you to do one thing. You go to Mexico, and bring the rest of your family here," said Torrez.

The first workers to arrive stayed in tents near the Santa Fe tracks and eventually moved to an area nearby.

This was known as "La Yarda" and became home for many Mexican immigrants until the late 1930's.

The community became very close. Despite facing discrimination outside of their neighborhood, Oakland was the one place where they didn't feel like outsiders.

"We all got along really well," said Torrez. "We never had any prejudice or anything like that. But, of course it was different because we couldn't go everywhere. There was a lot of prejudice at that time."

The community continued to grow and develop its own identity.

Pedro Lopez, who was an active member of community recognized the need for a church in their neighborhood.

After meeting with two and other priests in the area, they began working to build what would become Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and it's catholic school.

After years of moving around from building to building, the parish was finally able to build their own and it served as both an church and a school.

However, with the parish continuing to grow, they were in need of a bigger space.

As a way to raise money for a new building, the parish put on the first Fiesta Mexicana in 1933.

The Fiesta consisted of performances from members of the community and the school children, as well as homemade Mexican food.

Lola Gonzalez recalls making Tamales with other women in the parish.

"We used to make the food at home," said Gonzalez. "Different ladies, make enchiladas, tamales. We didn't have a kitchen like they do now."

She would go on to open one of the neighborhood's most popular restaurants, La Siesta.

As the church continued to flourish, so did the community.

What started as a world unknown to many Mexican immigrants in search of a better life became a place full of vibrant culture, faith and family. But, most importantly, it became their home.