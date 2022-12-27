MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – December 31st will be the annual Little Apple New Year’s Eve.

With events kicking off at 4 p.m., including an art viewing, a pop up dance group, a live DJ and more, people will have their hands full with New Years fun once the K-State football game is over.

“We want as many people to go to that as possible, go support the team, but if you’re not going, this is the next best place to be,” Aggieville Business Association Director, Dennis Cook said.

And that couldn’t be more true for Carlos Mendiloa who will be spending his new years in Manhattan for the first time.

“Drinking and spending time with friends you know you can’t go wrong with that,” Mendiloa said. “Pretty cliche but it’s a good way to spend a time.”

While the Little Apple is a fun place to spend the new year, Cook says it’s also good for local businesses and hotels.

“It’s great for the Aggieville district, it’s great for the locals who didn’t get a chance to go someplace,” Cook said. “We’re hearing from the hotels, they are exceptionally high booked for this weekend especially the ones down here, so I think it’s good for everybody.”

While new years in the Little Apple is an inviting time for everyone, Mendiloa has one message for those who are counting down 2023 in Manhattan.

“Just be safe and enjoy the new year,” Mendiloa said. “Hopefully we’ll make it through and make the best out of 2023.”

Come 11:59 p.m. on New Years Eve, Moro Street in the bar district will be shut down for the Little Apple drop in Aggieville.