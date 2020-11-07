Central Highland Park ‘Neighborhood Improvement Association’ set to hold safety concerns meeting Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Violent crimes have increased in Topeka since the start of the pandemic. Trying to solve these problems, the Central Highland Park “Neighborhood Improvement Association” is holding a meeting to address safety concerns within the community.

The group is hosting the meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 to answer questions he community might have. They invited city representatives, police officers and others to show up to the meeting.

Peggy Lewis, one of the leaders of the association, said the main points of discussion at the meeting will be violence in the community and police response time.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness,” Lewis said. “And the people that are coming to our meeting, we just don’t want it to fall on deaf ears.”

All members of the community are welcome to participate and express their concerns.