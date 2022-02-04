TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in the area of SW 16th and SW Western in Topeka is under control according to the Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch.

The call for the fire came in at 8:06 p.m. on Friday night. Much of the fire has been knocked out with mostly smoke emanating from the residence now. No injuries have been reported at the moment. It is not known if the residence was inhabited or what caused the fire.

Propane tanks, which posed an explosive hazard, were at the residence and were moved away before they could be engulfed.