Central Topeka Grocery Oasis announces plans to fill food desert with grocery store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Central Topeka Grocery Oasis announced that a grocery store in the area is viable, after their neighborhood Dillons closed.

The news comes as part of the results of a study with the Kansas Health Foundation.

Emma Ray lived in what is known as ‘Tennesse Town’ for almost 15 years and has since become a community advocate. Since the Dillons on Huntoon and Lane closed in February 2016, Ray has been driving people to grocery stores outside of their neighborhood.

That area now belongs to Grace Med.

KSNT News reporter Kelly Saberi asked Ray if she felt losing Dillons meant also meant losing that feeling of community.

“Yes, yes. There’s elderly people here. And so it’s like what do I do, I made friends with these people,” said Ray of the absence of their grocery store.

The Kansas Health Foundation agrees it’s not just an economic issue. It’s also a space for all of life needs, including a pharmacy, paying bills and getting money orders.

“You would come here and see your neighbor and stop in the aisle and talk a little bit, it was more shopping and socializing for a lot of people,” said Ray. “I would talk to five or six people and an hour would go by. That’s the sense of community we had here.”

There are two possible sites for the new grocery store to be built. The CTGO has not released that information. The grocer is also yet to be determined.