TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Saturday night central Topeka house fire is under investigation and neighbors are frustrated over the rise in squatter related fired.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to 1228 SW Jackson Street just 10:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames and found no one inside the home, but witnesses said they saw people inside before the fire, according to a TFD press release.

Connie Rasmussen, a business owner next door to the fire said that landowners need to start taking responsibility when squatter-related fires take place.

“When they have squatters…the police need that landowner and landlord to come in and make those complaints directly to the police,” Rasmussen said. “Not the neighbors and not the local policeman, but the landowner has to do it.”

Neighbors told KSNT News that the owner of the property lives out of town, despite knowing squatters have been living in the home.